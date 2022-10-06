WATCH: 'Thank you Eskom but 6 stages, you have to be choking me' Sassy Taylor weighs in on load shedding

Durban - Taylor Morrison is not impressed with load shedding, not even a 6%, it seems! The Durban-based influencer who isn't afraid to speak her mind has had some words for Eskom over its rolling blackout situation.

"Eskom, I thank you very much hey. But six stages, haai! Not on," she says in a clip on her Facebook page. "I thank you. You saving our electricity. I thank you from my heart. But six stages, you have to be choking me," she said. She pleads with Eskom to lower the stages.

"I understand it's your job. You need to have a job. Yes, obviously, but you supposed to be helping us. Not making it worse," she said.

Eskom has, meanwhile, announced Stage 3 load shedding until Saturday, 5am. In a statement, Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said the continued load shedding is necessary due to the shortage of generation capacity as a result of persistently high levels of breakdowns and further replenish the emergency generation reserves. "A generation unit each at Arnot, Kriel, Lethabo, Matla, as well as two units at Camden Power Station, have returned to service since last night. A generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal and Majuba power stations were taken off-line for repairs. Furthermore, the delay in returning a generating unit each to service at Kendal, Komati and Tutuka power stations have added to the capacity constraints. We currently have 6647MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 692MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns," he said.

