WATCH: 'This outfit looks like it took two shots Ivermectin' – Aunty Shamilla’s take on the Met Ball

DURBAN: Durban’s Aunty Shamilla might have had the figure but she woudn’t have worn clothes that were too revealing, even if it was for the Met Gala. Speaking during her fashion police take on the outfits chosen by certain celebrities at this year’s Met Ball, Aunty Shamilla respectfully asked many designers, among them Ralph Lauren, to go back to the drawing board and rethink their designs.

In a comedy stint, Aunty Shamilla said Whoopi Goldberg’s outfits gave her Barney vibes and Zoe Kravitz’s dress looked like a nice see-through doily.

Aunty Shamilla said that while she had also had the figure back in the day to wear something like that, she had preferred her saris and gowns. She was also not impressed with Kim Kardashian’s much-talked-about look with her outfit covering her entire face and body. “We all have days we don’t want to do our make-up but she looks like a spook.”

She said that although Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner looked beautiful in her revealing outfit, the most she (Aunty Shamilla) would reveal was her attitude when she was hungry. She said she and JLo had something in common – they both didn’t age. But one of the celebrities dresses was so bad that Aunty Shamilla was sure that ivermectin, the drug used for treatment of Covid-19, was injected into the dress.