WATCH: Thoshan Panday’s wife and mother also charged for 2010 Soccer World Cup fraud

Durban - Five people, including Thoshan Panday’s wife and mother, have been charged with fraud and corruption pertaining to R47 million connected to the 2010 World Cup.

Panday, a businessman, and former KZN provincial police commissioner Mmamyone Ngobeni, along with two other former policemen, Colonel Navin Madeo and Aswin Narainpershad, were arrested in October following allegation they defrauded the SAPS by inflating prices of accommodation for police members during the Fifa World Cup in 2010.

The four were indicted to the Durban High Court in December.

On Friday morning, Panday’s 69-year-old mother Arvenda was also charged with fraud and corruption, in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

The four others included Panday’s wife Privisha Panday, 45, his sister Kajal Ishwarkumar, 37, brother-in-law Seveesh Maharaj, 44, and personal assistant Tasleem Rahiman, 35.

Arvenda, Privisha and Kajal were released on R5 000 bail, while Maharaj and Rahiman was released on R10 000 bail.

The spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate, Sindisiwe Seboka said the matter was transferred to the Durban High Court and the accused were due to appear in court on May 21.

Ngobeni faces corruption charges relating to the payments made towards her husband’s birthday party and failure to disclose the benefits received from Panday, as well as a charge of defeating the administration of justice.

