WATCH: Transnet workers down tools over salary increase dispute

Durban: At least 80% of Transnet staff are expected to down tools following a deadlock in wage negotiations. The United National Transport Union (Untu) said Transnet did not provide a revised offer.

Transnet is offering a 1.5% increase on guaranteed pay effective from April 1, 2022. "As a result of the company’s cash position, the amount due from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 will be paid to employees over three months, at the end of January, February, and March 2023. At the end of October 2022, Transnet will pay the new salary, with the 1.5% increase. “A one-off ex-gratia payment of R10 000 before tax, will be made at the end of April 2023," said Transnet spokesperson, Ayanda Shezi.

Shezi added that management had re-emphasised its commitment to save jobs, and the latest offer, which is a R950 million increase on the salary bill, did not result in foreseeable job losses. "Transnet has consistently made the point that its wage bill currently makes up over 66% of monthly operating costs. This is not sustainable, particularly given the current operational and financial performance," Shezi said. Untu said staff would embark on a stayaway and not a picket.

"Port security and marine services are prohibited from embarking on strike action and could risk potential disciplinary action if they participate in strike action," Untu said.

