WATCH: Truck ploughs into stationary cars on Durban’s infamous M7 highway

Four people have been injured after a truck crashed into stationary cars on the M7 highway in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened under the N2 bridge, near the Bluff in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.
Garrith Jamieson, a spokesperson for ALS Paramedics, said there was “total carnage” at the crash scene when they arrived around 4.30pm.
“It is alleged that a truck driver lost control of the vehicle which rammed into two vehicles. The truck was coming down the M7 and crashed into two light motor vehicles. The truck lost its load,” he said.
Jamieson said multiple emergency teams attended to the scene.
He added that the roadway has been severely affected and advised motorists to avoid the route.
Last month, the M7 from the Hans Dettman highway was closed to traffic following a multi-vehicle collision.
At the time, Jamieson said between 12 and 15 vehicles were involved in the crash. He said seven people were rushed to hospital for further care.
In April, a man was shot dead on the M7, this time near Queensburgh, in a suspected drive-by shooting.
Jamieson said the driver, in his 40s, was found inside the vehicle.
