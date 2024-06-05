WATCH: Victims of Tongaat tornado now dealing with thieves taking what little they have left

As residents of Tongaat pick up the pieces, following a devastating tornado that wreaked havoc on Monday night, they are now dealing with the issue of thieves. Reaction Unit Souh Africa (Rusa) who have been on the ground since the devastation broke out, responding to hundreds of calls for assistance, said properties damaged by a tornado are now being targeted by thieves.

Rusa boss Prem Balram said they received numerous calls from residents of Sandfields and Fairbreeze in Tongaat that drug addicts were entering homes that were damaged during the tornado and stealing anything of value. “An elderly female who is currently attempting to restore her home in Sandfields informed Reaction Officers that her grandsons are sleeping outdoors at night in an attempt to protect household items they salvaged from their extensively damaged home.” Balram said many of the areas are in darkness, following power outages.

“Thieves are utilising the darkness at night to gain entry to homes and strip them of their valuables. Several homes were left vacant after families were forced to relocate.” Residents of Sandfields and Fairbreeze told Rusa members that drug addicts are entering homes that were damaged during the tornado and stealing anything of value. So far the death toll has risen to 11.

Residents of Sandfields and Fairbreeze in Tongaat – KZN informed members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) that drug addicts are entering homes that were damaged during the tornado and stealing anything of value. pic.twitter.com/7n39CM2Cdc — IOL News (@IOL) June 5, 2024 Among the deceased are a 39-year-old Tongaat teacher and an 18-month-old toddler who were both killed in separate incidents, following structural collapses in their respective homes. All government departments have responded.