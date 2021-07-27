NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
Head of ER at the Melomed Hospital Group Dr Anees Ismail receives his Covid-19 vaccine at Khayelitsha District hospital. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)(ANATOPIX)
WATCH: Why you should maintain safety protocols despite receiving your Covid-19 jab

DURBAN - YOU REGISTERED for your Covid-19 vaccine, you've received the jab, so what happens next?

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, you have to take preventative measures even after you've been vaccinated.

The NICD says Covid vaccines provide protection against developing severe disease and death but does not provide 100% protection against infection. You can still transfer the virus to others.

"For those reasons, people who have been vaccinated should continue to wear a face mask, wash their hands frequently and maintain social distance. They should avoid crowds and indoor gatherings," the NICD said.

Nationally, more than six million people have been vaccinated against Covid in South Africa.

The latest vaccination statistics in KwaZulu-Natal:

Total health-care workers vaccinated fully vaccinated (received Johnson & Johnson or both Pfizer doses): 115 376

Health-care Workers received Pfizer, first dose only: 43 742

60 years + registered on EVDS: 595 428

60 years + vaccinated (1st Dose): 486 431

60 years + vaccinated (2nd Dose): 237 468

50-59 years + registered on EVDS: 239 010

50-59years + vaccinated (first dose): 89 727

50 years + vaccinated fully vaccinated (received both Pfizer doses): 1 645

35-49 years (first dose): 58 735

Registered on EVDS: 298 844

Department of Basic Education staff vaccinated: 118 844

Department of Social Development: 6 873

Total received first dose: 915 234

Total received second dose: 271 328

Total number of vaccinations: 1 186 562

Active vaccination sites today: 206

