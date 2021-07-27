WATCH: Why you should maintain safety protocols despite receiving your Covid-19 jab
DURBAN - YOU REGISTERED for your Covid-19 vaccine, you've received the jab, so what happens next?
According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, you have to take preventative measures even after you've been vaccinated.
The NICD says Covid vaccines provide protection against developing severe disease and death but does not provide 100% protection against infection. You can still transfer the virus to others.
"For those reasons, people who have been vaccinated should continue to wear a face mask, wash their hands frequently and maintain social distance. They should avoid crowds and indoor gatherings," the NICD said.
Nationally, more than six million people have been vaccinated against Covid in South Africa.
The latest vaccination statistics in KwaZulu-Natal:
Total health-care workers vaccinated fully vaccinated (received Johnson & Johnson or both Pfizer doses): 115 376
Health-care Workers received Pfizer, first dose only: 43 742
60 years + registered on EVDS: 595 428
60 years + vaccinated (1st Dose): 486 431
60 years + vaccinated (2nd Dose): 237 468
50-59 years + registered on EVDS: 239 010
50-59years + vaccinated (first dose): 89 727
50 years + vaccinated fully vaccinated (received both Pfizer doses): 1 645
35-49 years (first dose): 58 735
Registered on EVDS: 298 844
Department of Basic Education staff vaccinated: 118 844
Department of Social Development: 6 873
Total received first dose: 915 234
Total received second dose: 271 328
Total number of vaccinations: 1 186 562
Active vaccination sites today: 206
IOL