WATCH: Woman airlifted to hospital after high speed Durban crash

According to eye witnesses, the crash involved a police vehicle that allegedly skipped a traffic light and hit into another vehicle at high impact.

Durban - A female passenger was airlifted to hospital on Sunday night after the vehicle she was in was involved in a high speed crash intersection of Sometsu Road and Stalwart Simelane Street, in Stamford Hill.

Private paramedics, Emer-G-Med paramedics said they arrived on the scene just after 6pm and found a female lying on the roadway having suffered serious injuries.

“She was treated and stabilized on scene by advanced life support paramedics, before being airlifted to a nearby hospital where a team of specialist physicians awaited her arrival,” Emer-G-Med spokesman, Kyle van Reenen said.

“Three others two females and a male, all aged between thirty and forty years old, sustained moderate injuries and were treated and stabilized on the scene before being taken by ambulance to various nearby hospitals for further care,” he said.