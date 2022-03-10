WATCH: Woman narrowly escapes robbers on Durban beachfront

Durban: A woman taking a stroll towards the Durban beachfront in KwaZulu-Natal was quick to react and run away from three would-be robbers on Wednesday. The video was posted by a social media user, Zain Soosiwala, on the eThekwini Secure Facebook page. The video is time stamped Wednesday, 3.26pm.

In the video, three men appear to ambling along as a woman in a hijab and a blue jacket walks toward them in the direction of the beach.

The men then approach the woman. When one of the men tries to grab her, she quickly turns around and sprints back in the direction she came from. The three men then stroll across the street as if nothing had happened.

Enraged social media users commented on the video, calling for community members to band together to put a stop to crime in the North Beach area. IOL