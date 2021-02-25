WATCH: Woman uses black g-string to cover her mouth and nose while paying for shopping

DURBAN – JUST when you thought you had seen it all, someone in Mzansi will always take it one step further. Last week, IOL reported on a woman whose tirade went viral after she refused to wear a mask while shopping. In the clip, which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, the woman is seen standing in a queue near the tellers. A staff member is seen speaking to her, presumably asking her to wear a mask. The woman then starts shouting about how wearing masks is unconstitutional.

Pointing her finger at the staff, she says she knew her “legal rights“ before taking out a piece of paper from her bag which she claimed was a news article from a court ruling in June that said the lockdown regulations were unconstitutional.

BUT what we didn't know at the time was that the shopper in front of her also didn't have a mask on and video footage has since emerged of the woman taking off her underwear – a black thong – and putting it over her face as a mask.

At this stage, it is unclear if either woman will face a fine or any legal action over their failure to wear masks.

It has been widely reported that not wearing a face mask while out in public is a criminal offence.

In KwaZulu-Natal, 10 701 people have been arrested for not wearing a mask.

KZN SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said security forces remain especially concerned with the high number of people that are arrested on a daily basis for not wearing a mask in public spaces.

"We are appealing to people to maintain social distancing; this does not seem to be happening as hordes of people are observed congregating at shopping malls and other public spaces on a daily basis," he said.

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi also weighed in on the matter and took to social media where she shared her disgust.

