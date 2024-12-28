WATCH: Woman's violent reaction to FlySafair staff refusing to serve her alcohol goes viral

A video of a seemingly intoxicated woman fighting flight crew aboard an aircraft from Durban to Cape Town has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the woman can be seen getting aggressive with staff aboard a FlySafair flight on December 26.

The woman appears to be intoxicated and reportedly requested more alcohol, however, staff declined to serve her more alcohol and the woman threw a tantrum. The woman can also be heard making racist slurs towards the crew. Crew are seen trying to restrain the woman who threw a drink in a flight attendant's face and went on to physically push another staffer.

The woman can also be heard screaming; "You don't know who my father is" to crew. A passenger on FlySAFair was allegedly intoxicated on a flight and started a fight after they refused her more alcohol.



Cosatu | Boxing Day | Zimbabwe | Manchester | Zanu | Nabi | Makhadzi pic.twitter.com/4zJSftl19J — Sanna (@LesNew5) December 27, 2024 Incase you guys wanted an extended version of my previous post on the FlySAFair drama🤣



Zimbabwe | Zanu | You Muslim | Chidimma | Bosch | Ian Bosch pic.twitter.com/Ejj3o6dWqP

— Sanna (@LesNew5) December 28, 2024 IOL has reached out to the airline for further comment, however, according to reports, the woman has been added to FlySafair's no-fly list. The woman has been identified as a member of staff at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC). “The SABC regrets this incident, and always encourages staff members to uphold the SABC values of respect and integrity in all their interactions. In the video clip this staff member mentions the SABC and states that this incident will be broadcast on SABC News. We would lke to reiterate that SABC News is guided by the Editorial Code and maintains its editorial independence, and the decisions pertaining to all news items are made in the Newsroom and not influenced by non- editorial staff members The SABC will use the relevant channels in line with its internal procedures to engage the staff member,” the SABC said in a statement.

In September, the airline banned former Ukhozi FM personality Ngizwe Mchunu following an incident during a flight. At the time, IOL reported that he and a group of his associates broke out in Zulu song when they landed at the King Shaka International Airport. The matter went viral after it was captured on video. Many shunned Mchunu's antics and FlySafair's Kirby Gordon confirmed that the matter was reviewed.