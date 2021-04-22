WATCH: Work grinds to a halt after skull found at KZN North Coast construction site

CONSTRUCTION workers at a site in Umdloti, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, were forced to down tools after stumbling across a frightening site this morning.

The workers have been busy at the site for months but today they found a human skull. It is unclear if any other bones were found near the skull.

A witness, who asked not to be named, said she had been visiting a friend in the area when she saw police at the site nearby.

Officials and workers at the scene. Picture: Marshall Security

“Construction has been happening at the site for a few months now. Apparently they are building apartments at the site. There used to be an old house there before. A police officer arrived and took photos. They put the skull in a bag and left. Work resumed some time later,” the woman said.

A spokesperson at Marshall Security said at around 10.45am, they were called out to the construction site.

“Reports from the scene indicated that while construction workers were working on site they discovered the skeletal remains of a human body. The SAPS were immediately contacted,” said Marshall spokesperson Andreas Mathios.

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publishing.

