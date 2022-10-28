WATCH: Youngsters hitch joyride on eThekwini water tanker

Durban - eThekwini Municipality has warned parents to keep watch over their children at all times. His warning comes following the circulation of a video showing four youngsters hanging onto the back of a municipal water tanker. The video was captured by Newlands West resident, Zail Singh.

Singh said he was travelling along Newlands West Drive just after 5pm on Monday. “It was raining and during peak traffic. These kids were jumping on and off the truck and the driver was travelling relatively fast. I don’t know if he knew they were on the truck or not but the boys didn’t care,” Singh said. He said the boys eventually hopped off as the truck turned into Sooklall Drive and wandered off into the nearby informal settlement. “One of my friends commented that these boys regularly jump onto his truck at the Hillgrove traffic intersection and do the same thing,” Singh added.

He said it was concerning.

“If one of them fell off, it would cause a serious accident because they would get run over and as you stop, another car could hit into you,” he said. City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, condemned the teens’ behaviour. “Other than severe injury, these children could die. We are concerned with what we see. We appeal to the community to also let us know about these incidents. The video is concerning and we appeal to parents to play their part and warn their children about good behaviour,” Mayisela said.

