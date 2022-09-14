WATCH: Zulu King’s coronation goes ahead on October 29 despite Prince Simakade’s last-minute court challenge

Video: Supplied Durban – The coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is going ahead despite a last-minute court challenge by his half-brother, Prince Simakade Zulu, who wants him to be dethroned, as the law was not followed in identifying him as the King.

On Wednesday, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch and nation, announced that the coronation will take place at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on October 29. Buthelezi said all other details would be announced in due course. It is expected that the ceremony will be attended by international guests, including royal families from Africa and abroad.

“On behalf of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini it gives me tremendous pleasure to announce the date for the handing over ceremony of the certificate by the President of the Republic (Cyril Ramaphosa) to the King of the Zulu Nation. “The ceremony will take place on Saturday 29 October 2022 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. “The necessary arrangements are well under way and further details will be provided in due course,” Buthelezi announced.

Earlier in the day, Buthelezi issued a statement where he confirmed that Prince Simakade has served them with court papers challenging the recognition of the King. He said he still stands by that decision and was in touch with his legal team over the latest legal challenge.

“Today two files of documents have been delivered to my home of KwaPhindangene alerting me to the fact that Prince Simakade Zulu has instituted litigation in the Pretoria High Court in a bid to have himself declared the King of the Zulu Nation. “In due course, these documents will be considered by my lawyers and a response will be provided, as necessary. However, I wish to make my position on this matter very clear, as it has not changed. “His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has already been declared the undisputed rightful heir and successor to the throne of his late father, King Goodwill Zweltihini kaBhekuzulu,” he said.

Buthelezi pointed out that King Misuzulu is on the throne, based on the wish of his late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini that his successor would come from the house of the great wife, the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, the late mother of the reigning King who was from the Kingdom of Eswatini. “He was appointed through the late King’s will, which appointed the late King’s Great Wife as Regent, reinforcing what was already well established; that his heir and successor would emanate from the House of Her Majesty the Regent. “From the moment of the reading Her Majesty the Regent’s will, which appointed Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini, His Majesty King Misuzulu became the de facto King of the Zulu Nation.

“When a small faction of the Royal Family disputed this matter, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, on the instruction of the President of the Republic, established a panel to engage with the Zulu Royal Family; and the Panel provided its report to the President. “On this basis, in accordance with the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act of 2019, on 17 March 2022 the President declared His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini the King of the Zulu Nation. “This was formally gazetted, making His Majesty not only the de facto but also the de jure King of the Zulu nation.

“None of the litigation brought to stop His Majesty’s ascension to throne has been successful,” Buthelezi explained. Furthermore, Buthelezi lambasted Prince Simakade for illegally performing the ritual of entering the sacred royal kraal, saying, he was causing unnecessary discomfort to the Zulu nation by swimming against the tide, as the King is already on the throne and widely supported. “On 20 August 2022, His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini performed the Ukungena Esibayeni ceremony at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Kraal, where he was presented before both the living and the ancestors as the King of the Zulu nation.

“The gathering at KwaKhangelamankengane on that occasion was larger than any witnessed before, even during the reign of the King’s father and grandfather. “Preparations are now under way for His Majesty to formally receive his certificate from the President of the Republic. “In light of all this, it is clear that Prince Simakade has acted illegally by performing a separate Ukungena Esibayeni ceremony in the dead of night at Enyokeni Royal Palace, and by subsequently declaring himself the King of the Zulu Nation.

“Moreover this action at Enyokeni Royal Palace was an act of trespassing, as all the Royal Palaces are under the authority of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.” The affidavits of Prince Simakade stating why he is the rightful King are yet to be seen. IOL will publish them in full once they have been made public. [email protected]