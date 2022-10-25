WATCH: Zulu regiments told to behave during King’s coronation in Durban on Saturday

Video supplied Durban - Zulu regiments who will be instrumental in the coronation of King Misuzulu on Saturday at Moses Mabhida stadium have been warned not to spoil the historic event.

The warning came from a senior Zulu royal family member, Prince Vanana Zulu of KwaMinyamanzi (equivalent to the duke title in British culture benchmarking) on Tuesday. The Prince, whose role is co-ordinating regiments and royal family members around the King, met with the izinduna (leaders) of the group of regiments at the stadium to prepare for the big day on Saturday. IN PICTURES: The meeting of KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube with Zulu regiments at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Tuesday. This ahead of the coronation of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini on Saturday. Regiments play an important role in Zulu cultural ceremonies. @IOL pic.twitter.com/F7AMmTbAeh — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 25, 2022 Regiments play a significant role in all Zulu cultural ceremonies and they are called ingubo yeSilo (The protectors of the King), hence they always escort him when he is performing his public duties.

Prince Vanana reminded the leaders to rein in their members as they cannot afford to have the historic and once-in-a-lifetime event spoiled by unruly behaviour. “You will be taking part in this ceremony for the very very first time. No one here has ever been part of a king’s coronation,” he told them. Also giving a stern warning to the regiments was KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

WATCH: KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, today toured the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban and met with Zulu regiments. This is ahead of Saturday's coronation of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. The King is already in seclusion. @IOL pic.twitter.com/IihVJvancL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 25, 2022 The premier stopped by to greet and briefly address the leaders of the regiments. Dube-Ncube also met other stakeholders involved in the preparations for the coronation. “I am happy your royal highness (Prince Vanana) that you emphasised the point that the ceremony should not be spoiled by us. “We don’t have to arm our critics who can then say, ‘do you see how these Zulu people are?’

“There will be people from all over the world visiting us. We must show them that when we say we are the largest tribe, it is true because we are the chosen ones,” the premier told the leaders. Dube-Ncube also told the leaders to embrace the opportunity to make history, saying such opportunities are rare in life.

“We were fortunate to work with the late King (Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu), we learnt a lot from him. “Now history is opening another page for us. I think this is a rare wish for anyone. History books will record that we were there when things happened.” [email protected]