WATCH:‘Crawling’ to the finish line will not deter Jenna Challenor from running next year’s Comrades Marathon

Durban - Jenna Challenor, the woman whose video of her crawling to the finish line at the Comrades Marathon on Sunday went viral, said she was determined to run next year’s race. The Durban North mother of three, placed fourth in the race.

The 41-year-old professional athlete ran her maiden comrades in 2019. “This is the second time I have run Comrades and my first was an up run,” she said. Challenor said she preferred the up run.

Speaking about Sunday’s race, Challenor said she was doing fine up to about 65 kilometres and then her body and legs started taking strain. Jenna with her three daughters Nicolette, Rylee-Kai and Tao. Picture: Supplied The video of Challenor trying to get up from the ground, and her legs not allowing her to do so, has gone viral around the world. “I was overwhelmed by the support that I have received.

“It was a very difficult moment, knowing that my mind knew what to do, but my body just wouldn’t listen. “I recall just remembering to smile.

“As I was reaching the finish line, I saw my husband and kids and they were in tears and I knew I had to get to them. It was all so emotional and so worth it,” she said. Challenor said she was also grateful to be able to attempt the ultra marathon.

“Last year August I contracted Covid-19 and for six months suffered the effects of long Covid and was unable to train. Jenna Challenor placed fourth. This is her second Comrades Marathon. Picture: Supplied “So it was a huge achievement to be able to get back up and run,” she said. Challenor, who has three kids, 18, 15 and 10, said she trained three times a week, and ate whatever she felt like.