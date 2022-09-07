‘Water is safe for drinking’, says eThekwini council

Durban - Daily testing reflects that eThekwini’s water is safe and meets Integrated Regulatory Information System (IRIS) drinking water standards, the municipality’s head of water and sanitation Ednick Msweli said. During the city’s executive committee meeting on Tuesday, Msweli addressed the recent circulation of what he called “fake news” about water contamination.

Msweli pointed out that the city has an accredited in-house water laboratory. In addition, independent testing done by the Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology at the Durban University of Technology earlier this week confirmed that the water safe. The city described the damage to the water and sanitation infrastructure during the April floods as extensive.

It said unrelenting demand, ageing infrastructure and rampant vandalism had worsened the situation, leaving the water and sanitation unit with insufficient capacity to render adequate service delivery. Msweli said an update to the existing 25-year masterplan is underway. “It will provide on an ongoing basis for the planning and budgeting for upgrades, new infrastructure and other interventions. This is aimed at improving water conveyance and treatment,” he said.

The city said there was good progress on the projects currently underway, which include: – The relining of the Durban Heights Reservoir 3, expected to be completed in November. – The Umbumbulu Pump Station which is planned to be commissioned by the end of September.

– For the Southern Aqueduct, contractors are expected to be appointed by end of this month. – The Nagle Aqueduct Repairs the site has been establishment by the contractor and is 90% completed. – The restoration of the Tongaat Waterworks is expected to be completed in October.

