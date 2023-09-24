Water returns to some Durban North and uMhlanga areas, others still face dry taps

In a statement on Sunday, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana, said there has been some improvement overnight after the changeover from Reservoir 3 to Reservoir 2 at UMngeni-UThukela Water's Durban Heights Waterworks.

"However, the flow through Northern Aqueducts has still not recovered sufficiently and, as a result, three main reservoirs in uMhlanga are still empty or critically low. Meanwhile, one reservoir in uMhlanga is almost full. All Durban North reservoirs have recovered and some areas have started to receive water supply," she said.

The City said technical teams have been working tirelessly for the past five days to identify the cause of the water outage in uMhlanga, Durban North and surrounding areas.

"Yesterday, eThekwini Municipality opened a case of sabotage at the Greenwood Park Police Station after technical teams discovered that an air valve in a water pipeline was tampered with and another valve was vandalised. These valves have since been repaired by the municipality," Sisilana said.