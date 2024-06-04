‘We are in the midst of devastation’: KZN Health says over 120 Tongaat residents treated for injuries

Over 100 people were injured following the devastating storm and tornado that struck Tongaat on Monday afternoon. Speaking from the scene, KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said: “We are standing here right in the midst of devastation, there is not a single household that has not been affected, so it is a difficult situation.”

Simelane said while their health facilities were not affected by the tornado, they had an influx of over 120 patients following Tuesday night’s tornado. “We had to recall staff back to work and we appreciate that they came back. We then had to add more staff from other teams.” Simelane said three hospitals were identified and patients that needed further care were transferred to these facilities.

She said by 11am on Tuesday, over 69 patients had been seen to. “So many people have been trying to salvage their stuff that they didn’t notice they had been injured.” Other government officials visiting the area include KZN Premier Nomusa Dube - Ncube, Human Settlement MEC Sipho Nkosi, Cogta MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi, and eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

Meanwhile, the body of a man who died in a structural collapse was recovered on Tuesday morning. Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said they received information that a man who was unaccounted for and was presumably buried in the debris of his home in Magwaveni. “Reaction officers proceeded to the location and were informed that the deceased’s body was recovered by police.”