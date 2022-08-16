‘We are suffering’ – oThongathi residents go 127 days without water

Durban – It’s been 127 days without piped water for certain residents of oThongathi. According to ward councillor Yogis Govender, areas such as Ghandinager, Brake Village, parts of Belvedere, the oThongathi CBD and the oThongathi industrial area have had no piped water since the devastating floods in April.

eThekwini Municipality said construction to rebuild the oThongathi Water Treatment Plant began in mid-July. The municipality said the project, which would cost about R31 million, was set to be completed by October. However, Govender said residents had become despondent.

She said elderly folk were bearing the brunt of the situation, having to carry 20-litre buckets of water up several flights of stairs. “Burns, head injuries, back problems are on increase. It's taking its toll on everyone especially our elderly and frail.” She said residents were angry about the “dismissive manner” in which the municipality had treated this crisis.

“The short-term measure of tankers has been absolutely disastrous and has seen Tongaat rely largely on the private sector. “This situation has given rise to a market for buying and selling water which is now causing fights to break out at filler points.” A 62-year-old resident who is diabetic and relies on insulin said she struggled to carry water every day.

She said they had no choice but to rely on water tankers. “It’s just my husband and I, and he is at work when the tankers come by, so I have to go and carry the water,” said Rita Ishwardutt. “We are praying the water returns soon, as we suffering.”

