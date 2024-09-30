Weather Alert | KZN authorities issues warning to residents as province braces for torrential rains and possible snow

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in KwaZulu-Natal is warning residents to be cautious as the province braces for another round of torrential rains. The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning for disruptive rains, over the province's coastal areas; Ugu, uMkhanyakude, Ilembe, King Cetshwayo Districts, and the eThekwini Metro from Monday.

"While the warning indicates that the impact of the disruptive rain may be confined to low-lying areas, residents are advised to monitor weather updates, especially before undertaking long journeys, said Cogta MEC, Reverent Thulasizwe Buthelezi. Picture: SA Weather Service

He added that the province's disaster management teams have put emergency plans in place; and municipalities have also been directed to provide shelter for residents that might be displaced by the heavy rains, using public infrastructure such as community halls. He said while disaster management teams are on standby across the coastal areas, residents are urged to avoid low-lying areas that may be prone to flooding during the heavy rains. "Major routes will be continuously monitored by disaster management teams," the MEC said.

Seven tips to stay safe Stay informed: Keep up-to-date with weather forecasts and warnings from reliable sources. Avoid flood-prone areas: Stay away from low-lying areas, riverbanks, and places prone to flooding.

Drive safely: If you must travel, drive cautiously. Avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges. Secure your home: Ensure that gutters and drains are clear of debris. Secure outdoor items that could be blown away or cause damage. Prepare for power outages: Have emergency supplies ready, including flash lights, batteries, and non-perishable food.