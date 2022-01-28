Weather alert: SA Weather Services warns of thunderstorms and heavy rains for parts of KZN

Durban - The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level warning for parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. According to SAWS, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected over KZN in the afternoon, into the evening.

"Some of these thunderstorms have a potential to result in minor impacts, especially over the Midlands, western and northern parts of KZN. They are expected to be accompanied by heavy downpours, strong damaging winds and excessive lightning," SAWS said. The heavy rains are expected to led to localised flooding of roads and low lying areas. SAWS warned that excessive lightning could lead to damage at settlements and infrastructure.

"Excessive lightning can also lead to localised fires and injuries to humans and livestock," SAWS warned. Motorists are urged to be careful on the roads and heavy rain and inclement weather can lead to minor road crashes. Partly cloudy and warm temperatures are expected in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo with isolated showers.

SAWS said residents in the Western Cape can expect partly cloudy to very hot weather over the West Coast and Breede Valley. "It will be cloudy along the south coast where it will be cool with light rain expected east of George during the afternoon. "The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south-west coast early morning, otherwise fresh to strong southerly, but moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly along the south coast.