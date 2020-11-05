Weather warning: Severe thunderstorms expected in parts of KZN

Durban – Severe thunderstorms are expected in the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal this evening. KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka has placed the department's disaster management teams on alert across the Amajuba, uThukela, uMgungundlovu, uMzinyathi, Harry Gwala and Ugu districts. According to the SA Weather Service, there is a possibility of strong winds, heavy downpours and excessive lightning from this afternoon into the evening in these areas. There is also a risk of localised flooding in low-lying areas. Hlomuka has warned strong winds could lead to infrastructure damages, especially in informal settlements.

He appealed to residents in the affected areas to exercise great caution.

“We are appealing to teachers and parents to ensure that learners utilise appropriate routes to avoid the worst effects of inclement weather. Our teams are on standby and will be monitoring routes and areas that are susceptible to flooding,” said Hlomuka.

Hlomuka further warned:

– If outdoors, seek shelter immediately but do not seek shelter under a tree, under telephone lines and/or power lines.

– Avoid outdoor activities as hail, strong winds and flooding may result in injuries.

– Avoid low-lying roads and bridges as they are susceptible to flooding If possible, stay indoors.

– Shelter pets, cover vehicles, and disconnect electrical appliances.

– Listen to the radio or TV for warnings and obey the instructions from disaster management officers.

IOL