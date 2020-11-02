Weekend rains help fill up KZN dams

Durban - The steady rainfall over parts of the KwaZulu-Natal has had a impact on at least four of the province's dams. According to Umgeni Water spokesperson, Shami Harichunder, in the six systems in Umgeni Water’s service area – Upper Mgeni, Lower Mgeni, South, North, Ixopo and uThukela – storage illustrates there is sufficient water to meet the full demands of Umgeni Water’s customers, namely eThekwini Metro, Msunduzi Local Municipality and uMgungundlovu, Ugu, iLembe, Harry Gwala and uThukela district municipalities. "This means there is no risk of supply failure or protracted supply interruptions occurring in the near future and the short-term," Harichunder said. He said from that October 31 to November 1, Umzinto Dam, in the Mid South Coast, gained about 19% from weekend rains, while the level of EJ Smith Dam, also in the Mid South Coast, increased by about 5%. The level of the third dam in the region, Nungwane, increased by 2%. "This is good news for the South Coast, especially as the December holidays approach when water demand and consumption generally increase due to an influx of holidaymakers and people working out of the area returning home, Harichunder said.

He said that on Monday, Umzinto Dam was at about 82%, while EJ Smith was at 93% and Nungwane Dam at 80%.

"If rains continue, all three dams are expected to be full by the weekend. Rainfall received at five stations on the South Coast at the weekend, namely Umzinto, Nungwane, EJ Smith, Mtwalume and Amanzimtoti, amounted to about 170mm. Forecasts by the South African Weather Service and the International Research Institute for Climate and Society suggest that above average rainfall is expected over South Africa’s East Coast from November 2020 to January 2021. Rains already received from late October appear to be in keeping with this prediction," Harichunder said.

He added that in the Upper Mgeni System’s catchments about 290mm of rainfall was received at the weekend at various measuring stations. Catchments in the Upper Mgeni System feed three dams, namely Mearns, Spring Grove and Midmar.

"This rainfall has led to Mearns Dam gaining 9%, to reach a level of 62%, while Midmar Dam remained at 90% and Spring Grove at 35%. In the Lower Mgeni System, about 125mm of rainfall was received on Saturday and Sunday. Nagle Dam benefited the most from this rainfall, resulting in its level increasing by about 6% to reach 76% on Monday. The levels of the other two dams in the Lower Mgeni System – Inanda and Albert Falls – remained unchanged at 76% and 28% respectively," Harichunder said.

He said the amount of water in Albert Falls Dam is of concern to Umgeni Water because it is insufficient to meet the needs of its supply area, which is within the eThekwini region.

"Insufficient water resources in Albert Falls Dam, which is decreasing by 1% every week, has led to augmentation through pumping from Inanda Dam becoming necessary," he said.

In the north of eThekwini, about 90mm rainfall was received within the Hazelmere System on Saturday and Sunday. Hazelmere Dam is at a stable 38% while further north, at Maphumulo, iMvutshane Dam is at 88%.

Harichunder said the wall at Hazelmere Dam had been raised, which meant its storage capacity had more than doubled. On the old measure, this dam would have been at 80%.

"At Ixopo, 17mm of rainfall was recorded over the weekend, resulting in the Home Farm Dam increasing by 3% to its current 49%. The three dams in the uThukela System, namely Woodstock, Spioenkop and Wagendrift, are at levels of 75%, 80% and 81% respectively," Harichunder said.

