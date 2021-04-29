Weekend weather alert: Heavy rains and a touch of snow predicted over parts of SA

DURBAN: It’s time to haul out the electric blankets and jerseys, as the country is expected to experience a drop in temperature at the weekend.

On Thursday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued an alert of rains and snow for the weekend.

According to SAWS, the first cold spell of the season is expected this weekend over the southern, central and eastern parts of the country.

"Widespread showers are expected over the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, from today into Friday. Light snowfall is possible in the Drakensberg EC regions and KZN," SAWS said.

⚠️First cold spell of the season expected this week into the weekend over southern, central and Eastern South Africa. Widespread showers expected over the Eastern Cape and KZN from tomorrow (29 April) into Friday. Light snowfall possible in the Drakensberg regions of EC and KZN. pic.twitter.com/EUKgx8QZFf — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 28, 2021

The SAWS issued a warning for disruptive rainfall, which could lead to localised flooding, as well as infrastructure damage to parts of the EC and KZN.

An "extremely high fire danger" warning was also predicted over parts of Phokwane LM in the Northern Cape, and over Greater Taung in the North West province.

IOL