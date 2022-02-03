Weekend weather alert: KZN braces for thunderstorms and heavy rain

Durban - Parts of KwaZulu-Natal can expect up 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. According to SA Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster, Wiseman Dlamini, at least 60% showers and thundershowers are expected on Saturday and Sunday. “I would like to emphasise that the weather that we are expecting this weekend is not related to the tropical cyclone Batsirai,” he said.

“There is no conclusive statement regarding the tropical cyclone Batsirai affecting KZN next week since it is still early to have accurate tracking of its movement. However, South African Weather Service will continue to closely monitor its movement and issue official statements and warnings should the need arise,” Dlamini added. SAWS this week predicted disruptive rainfall over low-lying areas in the Northern Cape, Free State and North West Province. It said this could lead to localised flooding in some parts.

Spokesperson for the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KZN, Senzo Mzila, said disaster management teams are closely monitoring the early warning messages as received from the SAWS on the expected heavy rains in the next two days. “Community members are also urged to take precautionary measures to avoid drowning and driving recklessly during inclement weather conditions,” he said. Meanwhile, the KwaDukuza Municipality confirmed the removal of shark nets as Batsirai is expected to make landfall in Mozambique early next week.