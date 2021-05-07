Well-known Durban attorney found dead in uMhlanga apartment

DURBAN - A well-known Durban attorney has been found dead in his home in uMhlanga Ridge this afternoon.

According to Reaction Unit spokesperson Prem Balram, the 47-year-old man was found with stab wounds to the arm and chest.

Balram said their offices were contacted by the man's relative who made the horrific discovery.

“Reaction Unit officers and paramedics made their way to the apartment. When they arrived at the scene, they found the attorney lying in his bedroom.

“He had suffered stab wounds in the arm and chest,” Balram said.

He said the attorney's family had called to check up on him before his brother made his way to the apartment where he found him dead.

Details around the man’s death have yet to be officially confirmed by police.

*This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

IOL