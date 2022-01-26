Well-known Durban journalist and MC Terence Pillay dies

Durban – Well-known Durban journalist and media personality Terence Pillay has died. Pillay's brother, Theo, confirmed to IOL that Pillay died peacefully at home at 1am on Wednesday. He said Pillay has been ill for a while and was undergoing treatment for renal failure.

"We are still busy with funeral arrangements and details will be made public. The funeral is likely to take place on Saturday," he said. In July last year, Pillay went on a social media hiatus after falling ill. Friends have posted messages of condolences on Pillay's page.

"Can't believe the news. Rest in peace my friend. Thank you for all you have done for media in SA," wrote Kyle van Reenen. Penny Nobin Naidoo said, "Rest well Terence Pillay. Safe in the arms of the Lord. Sending love and hugs to the family and friends. In my prayers and thoughts." Pillay has been involved in the media industry for the past two decades as a print, radio and television personality.

His most recent project, “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” aired on East Coast Radio every Wednesday morning where he often discussed controversial topics. Pillay was also a finalist in the Discovery Health Journalism Awards and went on to win a number of awards in the industry. On a personal note, I met him on a few occasions when events were still being hosted and masks weren’t ’a thing’ and he was always kind. My condolences to his family, his friends, his colleagues and all who knew him. May his memory live on in your hearts forever.