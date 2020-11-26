Wentworth duo sentenced after 2018 baseball bat murder
Durban - Two years ago, two men walked up to the car Tyrone Joubert was seated in, dragged him out of it and assaulted him with a baseball bat. When the friend who was with Joubert tried to intervene, the attackers threatened the friend. After their vicious assault, the pair left their victim for dead.
Despite 51-year-old Joubert being rushed to hospital, he died of his injuries.
Two years later, justice has been served on the attackers.
On Wednesday, Marlon Davids was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment. His accomplice, Regan David, was sentenced to 15 years for murder and four years for assault GBH.
According to KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, in September 2018, Joubert and a friend were seated in Joubert's car which had been parked in Beaunoir Avenue in Wentworth. Joubert's partner was also in the car at the time.
"The men, aged 34 and 41, dragged him out of the vehicle and assaulted him all over his body. When the friend tried to intervene, they threatened him and continued to assault Joubert. The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.
“A murder case and assault case was opened at Wentworth police station for investigation. An intensive investigation by Wentworth police led to the arrest of the suspects. The accused made several court appearances until they were sentenced in court," she said.
Gwala said the arrest and subsequent conviction was hailed by KZN SAPS provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula.
IOL