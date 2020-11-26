Wentworth duo sentenced after 2018 baseball bat murder

Durban - Two years ago, two men walked up to the car Tyrone Joubert was seated in, dragged him out of it and assaulted him with a baseball bat. When the friend who was with Joubert tried to intervene, the attackers threatened the friend. After their vicious assault, the pair left their victim for dead.

Despite 51-year-old Joubert being rushed to hospital, he died of his injuries.

Two years later, justice has been served on the attackers.

On Wednesday, Marlon Davids was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment. His accomplice, Regan David, was sentenced to 15 years for murder and four years for assault GBH.

According to KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, in September 2018, Joubert and a friend were seated in Joubert's car which had been parked in Beaunoir Avenue in Wentworth. Joubert's partner was also in the car at the time.