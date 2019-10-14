Suspected murderer Ashen Vishnudath was rearrested after escaping from Westville Prison by posing as another inmate who had been granted bail, police said. File picture

Durban - Suspected murderer Ashen Vishnudath was rearrested on Monday morning almost two months after escaping from Westville Prison in Durban by posing as another inmate who had been granted bail, KwaZulu-Natal police said. According to police Brigadier Jay Naicker, Vishnudath was "re-arrested at his hide-out in Umbilo".

The 27-year-old escaped on August 15 when he pretended to be another prisoner who had been granted bail.

"A case of escaping from lawful custody was opened at the Westville police station and the docket was assigned to Provincial Organised Crime Unit for further investigation," Naicker said.

"Detectives were on his trail since he escaped from custody until this [Monday] morning when he was arrested."