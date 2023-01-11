What happened to the DA’s Twitter account?

Where is the DA’s Twitter account? This is the question posed by social media users after the opposition party’s account has been removed from Twitter. Speaking to various media outlets, DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said they are working on getting the account restored.

It is unclear when or how the account was removed from the popular social media platform. There has also been no formal media statement from the party as yet. Here’s what tweeps had to say, though:

#DemocraticAlliance Twitter account: Gone with the Wind

DA leadership (and for once I am in PERFECT alignment with them): Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn. pic.twitter.com/tDVl8K14wi — Daniella Argento (@DaniArgTG) January 10, 2023 The Democratic Alliance Twitter feed is missing 🧐 What is going on here?? @KaitlinRawson do you perhaps know the backstory to this? You always in the loop. What did the DA do now? Where is the @our_DA...? #democraticalliance https://t.co/ZSk0dKCKEq pic.twitter.com/nOjKr91IXL — KhoiSanWomxn 🇿🇦 (@KhoiSanWomxn) January 10, 2023

A whole official opposition party disappears from Twitter and there isn't a peep about it from anyone?

No news reports.

No explanation from DA leadership.

Weird...

Very weird...

Something must be up.

Surely?

🤔#da#DemocraticAlliance — Daniella Argento (@DaniArgTG) January 10, 2023 Meanwhile, a DA councillor in KwaZulu-Natal has come under fire after a councillor was accused of racism. Action SA’s Zwakele Mncwango said councillor Connie Hariram allegedly questioned how a black councillor could be elected into the ward committee.

“In a voice note that surfaced sent by ward councillor Hariram to a WhatsApp group chat after the ward committee elections, Ms Hariram, who is a South African Indian, can be heard questioning why – in a meeting where there were predominantly individuals of Indian origin – was a black South African voted for to form part of the ward committee,” he said. He added that they have written to the speaker to find out why no action was taken against Hariram despite the office being informed of the voice note in September. The DA’s Sthe Ngema said the party has acted against the councillor and will consider the outcome of the investigation and Hariram’s admission.