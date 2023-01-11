Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, January 11, 2023

What happened to the DA’s Twitter account?

Published 1h ago

Where is the DA’s Twitter account? This is the question posed by social media users after the opposition party’s account has been removed from Twitter.

Speaking to various media outlets, DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said they are working on getting the account restored.

It is unclear when or how the account was removed from the popular social media platform.

There has also been no formal media statement from the party as yet.

Here’s what tweeps had to say, though:

Meanwhile, a DA councillor in KwaZulu-Natal has come under fire after a councillor was accused of racism.

Action SA’s Zwakele Mncwango said councillor Connie Hariram allegedly questioned how a black councillor could be elected into the ward committee.

“In a voice note that surfaced sent by ward councillor Hariram to a WhatsApp group chat after the ward committee elections, Ms Hariram, who is a South African Indian, can be heard questioning why – in a meeting where there were predominantly individuals of Indian origin – was a black South African voted for to form part of the ward committee,” he said.

He added that they have written to the speaker to find out why no action was taken against Hariram despite the office being informed of the voice note in September.

The DA’s Sthe Ngema said the party has acted against the councillor and will consider the outcome of the investigation and Hariram’s admission.

IOL

