What you need to know about KwaZulu-Natal’s new numberplate system kicking off in December

This means that motorists will have to migrate to the new “ZN” number plates.

KwaZulu-Natal government is set to roll out a new licence plate system from December 1.

KZN Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said the province's executive council received a presentation from the transport department on the proposed number plate system due to the exhaustion of the older system depicting the NRB, NPN and NPS alphabets.

“Motorists will be given two years to migrate from the current number plate system to a new numbering system which will depict the province as ‘ZN’,” Dube-Ncube said.

“The executive council supported the changes, but emphasised that this process must not have an unnecessary financial burden on motorists and must consider the participation of the local manufacturers in the value chain.”