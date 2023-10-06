What you need to know about KwaZulu-Natal’s new numberplate system kicking off in December

KwaZulu-Natal government is set to roll out a new licence plate system from December 1.
This means that motorists will have to migrate to the new “ZN” number plates.
KZN Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said the province's executive council received a presentation from the transport department on the proposed number plate system due to the exhaustion of the older system depicting the NRB, NPN and NPS alphabets.
“Motorists will be given two years to migrate from the current number plate system to a new numbering system which will depict the province as ‘ZN’,” Dube-Ncube said.
“The executive council supported the changes, but emphasised that this process must not have an unnecessary financial burden on motorists and must consider the participation of the local manufacturers in the value chain.”
The executive further tasked KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka to fast-track the public consultations through the issuing of government gazettes.
“Government will also embark on aggressive communication to inform motorists about these changes and the benefits thereof, which amongst others will assist in the fight against crime and create a common sense of identity for the province,” Dube-Ncube said.
Earlier this year, Hlomuka proposed the introduction of the 'ZN' numberplate system, following in the steps of other provinces including Gauteng and the Western Cape.
He said the NRB numberplate system, used in Empangeni, had exhausted their numbers and were going to use NUF but residents did not live in the Umfolozi area so the plan was to change the plates of ZN.
