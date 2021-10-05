WhatsApp voice notes implicate Durban ward councillor hopeful in child sex scandal

Durban – A Durban man in the running for a ward councillor post, has been accused of sexually abusing children. The man, who legally cannot be named at this stage, is a member of the African Democratic Change party (ADeC). He is accused of asking a woman to arrange young children for him to have sexual relations with.

In a series of voice notes shared over the weekend, the man is heard asking a woman questions about two young children, aged six and nine. In one of the voice notes, there is a discussion between a man and a woman in which they talk about children reportedly left home alone. The woman says she is taking the nine-year-old then asks which child the man is taking, and he says the six-year-old.

He then asks if the children can talk, and the woman says no. A third child is mentioned, a 16-year-old, but the man sounds hesitant, adding that the child can talk, so he declines. The two continue to speak about how they will "work" the two children.

In the video, the woman mentions the candidate’s name and surname, telling him not to waste her time. The woman asks the man what he plans to do to the child and he says he wants to “finger” her. He says he cannot do anything further because she will get hurt and asks if the woman will clean the child up afterwards.

"Let's get them goofed and see how far we can go," the man says. He tells the woman they can set the children up and threaten to tell their parents that they were caught being naughty. In the voice note, the woman asks if the man if he has done something similar before and he says he has with, with a 6-year-old on Chatsworth.

According to a source, there are several WhatsApp messages between the man and woman in which they arrange when and how they are going to meet the children, whose parents are allegedly selling them for sex. The matter has been reported to police who are investigating further. Meanwhile, the man has denied the allegations against him. He claimed that he was set up and did not know he was being recorded.

Speaking to IOL, he claimed he was aware of a case of abuse regarding the children and was trying to assist in getting them help. He claimed that he has since opened a case against the woman, but declined to supply a CAS number or further details. He said the matter is under investigation. ADeC leader, Visvin Reddy, said they have suspended the candidate pending the outcome of an internal inquiry.