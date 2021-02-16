WHO reports global decline in Covid cases as SA’s cases inch closer to 1.5m mark
DURBAN - THE WORLD Health Organization has reported that the number of reported cases of Covid-19 globally has declined for a fifth consecutive week.
Speaking during a Covid-19 media briefing yesterday, Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said last week saw the lowest number of cases reported since October.
He said so far this year, the number of weekly reported cases has fallen by almost half, from more than 5 million cases in the week of January 4 to 2.6 million cases in the week starting February 8 – just five weeks.
"This shows that simple public health measures work, even in the presence of variants. What matters now is how we respond to this trend. The fire is not out, but we have reduced its size. If we stop fighting it on any front, it will come roaring back," Ghebreyesus said.
He added that every day with fewer infections means lives saved, suffering prevented, and the burden on health systems eased just a little bit.
Today, 1210 more people in South Africa tested positive for Covid-19. The country's cumulative number of coronavirus cases now stands at 1 494 119 while the death toll has increased by 219 to 48 313.
Eastern Cape - 20
Free State - 9
Gauteng - 56
KwaZulu-Natal - 43
Limpopo - 29
Mpumalanga - 10
Northern Cape - 14
Western Cape - 38
"The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 737 330 with 24 486 new tests recorded since the last report. Our recoveries now stand at 1 396 951, representing a recovery rate of 93,5%," Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.
IOL