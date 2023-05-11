Why 900 schools in KZN will shut their doors next year

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has given reasons for why it's closed over 900 schools in the province. The department said the closure of these schools would start next year. In a statement sent on Wednesday, the department clarified that the schools targeted have low pupil enrolment.

KZN DoE head of department, Nkosinathi Ngcobo, explained that as per the norms and standards in public schools, a school with an enrolment of less than 135 pupils in primary schools and less than 200 pupils in secondary schools does not meet the minimum requirements for norms and standards. ‘’This process excludes special schools, schools of specialisation and technical schools. Mergers and closures of schools is a standard practice that occurs when schools are identified as non-viable and too costly to operate. There are 3 000 schools nationwide that have been identified as non-viable,’’ he said. Ngcobo said the merger and closure of schools is part of the Transformation of the Schooling System programme.

He added that the enrolment drop in some schools is caused by the fact that some schools are built on privately-owned land, and some land owners are reluctant to sign the permission to occupy, while others chase pupils away. ‘’Faction fights and violence where schools are situated, poor school academic performance and parents deciding to move their children elsewhere, urbanisation in search of better economic opportunities, communities fighting educators and chasing them away and slow pace of infrastructure development in areas where schools are located, are amongst the factors causing the drop of enrolment in the identified schools,’’ Ngcobo said. The department said the schools had been notified, and meetings are underway between department officials and the schools to assist with moving pupils to other schools and providing transport where needed.

Teachers from these schools will be redeployed to other schools. ‘’No pupil will be without a teacher during school period, and no pupil will be forced to stay at home because of the closure of non-viable schools,’’ said MEC Mbali Frazer. Once closed, the infrastructure will be handed to the Department of Public Works while some of the schools will be used as skill, focused or special schools, and others will be used for community projects. Furniture and other assets will be distributed to other schools.