Wife jailed for 22 years for murdering her policeman husband

Durban: A KZN woman who killed her policeman husband in 2019 has been jailed for 22 years.

Nonkululeko Ngwabe, 46, was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this week.

She was found guilty of killing her husband, Warrant Officer Thulani Ngwabe, 51, who was stationed at the Margate Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said Ngwabe’s body was found on the railway lines near Port Shepstone beach on 3 November 3, 2019.

He had sustained multiple stab wounds.

“Hawks members left no stone unturned in their investigation and they first arrested his wife in December 2019.

Mhlongo said she had allegedly hired accomplices to kill her husband.

Mhlongo said police arrested Sthembiso Mbona, 25, Nhlakanipho Ndovela, 23, and Saziso Khambule, 25, in the Murchison area near Port Shepstone in December 2019. They were charged for murder.

“All accused appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court several times and were remanded in custody till to date as their bail was successfully opposed.”

Mhlongo said their case was transferred to the Pietermaritzburg High Court for trial and was adjourned to June 18.

IOL