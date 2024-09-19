Winter starting in spring? Citizens warned about level 6 snowstorm approaching KwaZulu-Natal

Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), has issued a warning to citizens about severe weather conditions that are due to affect vast sections of KwaZulu-Natal from tomorrow, Friday, September 20, to Saturday, September 21. The South African Weather Service (Saws) has also issued a level 6 disruptive snow warning for sections of the Uthukela, Harry Gwala, and uMgungundlovu Districts.

These weather conditions endanger lives and may result in temporary road closures due to ice accumulation, disrupting traffic on vital routes. “Spring cut-off low to bring about snow, very cold, wet and windy conditions to southern and eastern South Africa this weekend ... Bitterly cold daytime temperatures of 4 to 8°C can be expected over the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape, the eastern Free State, and the interior of KZN, where widespread snowfall is likely,” Saws said. People in these locations are recommended to take all necessary precautions, including delaying needless travels, because the risk of entrapment due to frozen roadways is extremely high.

A level 2 disruptive snow warning has also been issued for portions of the Ugu, uThukela, uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala, and Amajuba districts. The remainder of the province is under a level 2 warning for disruptive rain. “The MEC assures residents that disaster management teams, coordinated by the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, are on the ground and will closely monitor developments. These teams are equipped to respond to emergencies and provide assistance where needed,” Cogta said. Here is some advice offered for staying safe in the predicted weather conditions: Stay informed. Follow local weather updates and alerts from reputable sources. Follow the directions of local authorities and emergency services.

Prepare your home. Make sure you have enough food, water, and basic supplies to last at least 72 hours. Keep lights, batteries, and a battery-powered radio nearby. Check that your heating systems are operational, and have a backup heating source if available. Travel Safety. Avoid unnecessary travel. If you must travel, notify someone of your route and estimated arrival time. Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle, including blankets, food, drink, and a first-aid kit.