With load shedding likely this week, eThekwini here’s your updated schedule

Durban - After months of "reprieve", eThekwini has been re-entered into the country's load shedding schedule from this month. To this end, the City has issued an updated schedule for residents. On Tuesday, Eskom announced that Stage 2 load shedding could be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight over the next three days due to a shortage of generation capacity.

"The delay in returning a generation unit to service each at Arnot, Kusile and the Koeberg power stations, as well as the failure of a generation unit each at Medupi, Hendrina, Camden and two units at Majuba Power Station, have exacerbated the capacity constraints. Some generation units at other power stations are expected to return to service over the next few days," Eskom said. The utility added that should there be any further loss of generation capacity over the next three days or should some units fail to return to service as anticipated, load shedding may be required to be implemented at short notice. "We currently have 2 986MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 513MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns," Eskom said.

IOL previously reported that the City was 'exempt' from load shedding due to the April and May floods which severely damaged infrastructure. Last month, head of electricity in the city Maxwell Mthembu explained that eThekwini lost between 700 to 800 megawatts of power at the time and was still trying to recover.