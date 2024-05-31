With over 30% of votes counted in KZN, MK still remains in the lead

Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) was still in the lead in the KwaZulu-Natal province on Friday morning. By 7am, over 37% of votes had been counted in the province with MK having secured 459,276 of the votes or 44.86%.

On Thursday, MK party representative Ndaba Gcwabaza told IOL they are positive that the numbers are going to grow in the province. Musa Mkhize, also from the MK Party, said they are ready to do the work in KZN. “We are highly confident, that we have been taught by our party leader Jacob Zuma and are ready to do the work. Proper housing, free and fair employment, free education and many things.”

In second place so far, the ANC has secured 193,850 (19%) and IFP 178,331 (17%). The Democratic Alliance has secured 12% of votes or 130,206. The EFF has just over 2% of votes.

Comedian and independent candidate Thanasagren Moodley has over 3,000 votes. He is the province’s only independent running for elections. Action SA has seen just over 2,000 votes so far.

DA Party leader John Steenhuisen is expected to be at the Durban International Convention Centre on Friday morning at the provincial Results Operation Centre (ROC). The ICC said that all the votes had been counted by Thursday afternoon. Results are expected to be released on Sunday.