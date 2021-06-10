Woman allegedly kidnapped from bus terminal by six men and raped

Durban: The KZN police have appealed to the public to be on the lookout for two men who can assist them in a kidnapping and robbery incident at the Workshop bus terminal in April. According to police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, on April 21 at around 3.30pm, a 35-year-old victim was waiting for the bus to Inanda Township when two unknown males jumped off a white VW Polo car and asked her the time.

“She told them the time and they left. The victim alleges a few minutes later, the same vehicle reversed to the victim and three unknown males forcefully grabbed her into the vehicle. Inside the vehicle were three other males. The KZN police have appealed to the public to be on the lookout for two men who can assist them in a kidnapping and robbery incident at the Workshop bus terminal in April. Picture: SAPS “The vehicle drove to place unknown to the victim where they allegedly raped her.”

The victim further alleged that she was placed in the boot of the vehicle and dropped off in the Inanda area. “The victim alleged her cellphone, wallet with cash and bank cards were also taken.” Police have appealed to anyone with information regarding the males shown in the pictures to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Cele on 083 3001 371 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.