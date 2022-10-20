Woman attacked by hippo during load shedding in St Lucia

Durban - A Ballito woman had to be airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after she was attacked by a hippo in St Lucia on Wednesday evening. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, the woman, believed to be in her 50s, had been on holiday with her family when the incident took place.

“Reports indicate that the woman and her family were in the swimming pool when St Lucia was hit with load shedding. “The mother and her two children got out of the swimming pool and headed back to their accommodation. “While walking, they encountered a hippo and its baby. The hippo tried to protect the baby and charged at the woman. She was found in a critical condition and had to be airlifted to hospital.”

Herbst said the kids managed to escape with no injuries. In a separate incident, on Wednesday, a 25-year-old mother and her toddler daughter were trampled by a giraffe at the Kuleni Farm in Hluhluwe. The 16-month-old died on arrival at the doctor’s room while the mother was still in a critical condition in hospital.

Herbst said paramedics treated the mother on the scene. “However, due to the nature of the patient’s injuries and distance to an appropriate hospital, a decision was made to activate the Netcare 911 Helicopter Air Ambulance to fly the patient to a specialist facility.” The woman is believed to have worked there as a tour guide.

