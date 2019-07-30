Customs officials found shampoo bottles filled with liquid cocaine in the luggage of a South African woman who landed in Durban at the weekend of a flight from Dubai. Picture: Supplied.

PRETORIA - A South African woman has been nabbed at King Shaka Airport in Durban with liquid cocaine worth R4 million hidden in shampoo bottles, police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo said on Tuesday. Yangaphi Ntombizanele, 36, was searched and detained after landing on an Emirates flight from Dubai on Saturday.

"Members of the South African Police Service and Customs and Excise, acting on intelligence, searched the woman's luggage and found liquid cocaine, with an estimated street value of R4 million, concealed in name brand shampoo bottles," Naidoo said.

Ntombizanele was arrested and charged with dealing drugs as well as being in possession of drugs.

She appeared in the magistrate's court in Verulam on Tuesday and was remanded until 6 August 2019 for a formal bail application.

African News Agency (ANA)