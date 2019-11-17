Woman dies from heart attack during Pinetown home invasion









File picture: Pixabay Durban - Marie Woolrich, 65, was so traumatised when criminals broke into her Pinetown home on Friday that she suffered a heart attack and died. Woolrich, who battled to breathe when she and her husband Nigel, 69, were tied up by the robbers, collapsed and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. Richard, the couple’s son, said his father had lost the only friend he ever had. He added that the couple had been married for 42 years and lived in the area for over 30 years. He said at about 11am, his father had just walked into the house when two armed men ripped the front gate open and ran into the main house. They tied up the couple and ransacked the house.

“They took my parents' Black Ford Focus and a white Bantam bakkie, two wedding rings, cash, gate remotes, TV sets, a laptop and a set of keys,” said Richard.

Garrith Jamieson, of Rescue Care said a security officer from Pro Force Security performed CPR on Marie but she passed away.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, police spokesperson, said the robbery was being investigated by Pinetown SAPS and no suspects had been arrested.

“It is alleged that two armed suspects entered the house and held the owners up.

“The suspects tied the victims with shoe laces.

"After the ordeal, they untied them and fled the scene. No shots were fired,” Gwala said.

Richard said the family had not made any funeral arrangements yet.

Sunday Tribune