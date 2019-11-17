Durban - Marie Woolrich, 65, was so traumatised when criminals broke into her Pinetown home on Friday that she suffered a heart attack and died.
Woolrich, who battled to breathe when she and her husband Nigel, 69, were tied up by the robbers, collapsed and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
Richard, the couple’s son, said his father had lost the only friend he ever had.
He added that the couple had been married for 42 years and lived in the area for over 30 years.
He said at about 11am, his father had just walked into the house when two armed men ripped the front gate open and ran into the main house. They tied up the couple and ransacked the house.