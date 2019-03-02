A 30-year-old woman passenger died and a 42-year-old truck driver sustained serious injuries when the truck they were travelling in overturned on the notorious Apples bend as they were descending the Town Hill section of the N3 outside Pietermaritzburg on Saturday morning. Photo: ER24

PIETERMARITZBURG - A 30-year-old woman passenger died and a 42-year-old truck driver sustained serious injuries when the truck they were travelling in overturned on the notorious Apples bend as they were descending the Town Hill section of the N3 outside Pietermaritzburg on Saturday morning, paramedics said. "The container they were transporting was apparently flung across the oncoming highway," ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 6.35am to find the driver "hanging out the windshield" and the passenger trapped.

"The woman unfortunately showed no signs of life and was declared dead on arrival. The driver required advanced life support interventions before being taken to Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg," Campbell said.

African News Agency (ANA)