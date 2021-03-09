Woman falls to death from 10th floor of Durban beachfront hotel
Durban - Police have opened an inquest docket after a woman fell to her death from the 10th floor of a popular hotel on the Durban beachfront on the weekend.
According to KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, the 51-year-old woman was found dead when police arrived.
“It is alleged that she fell from the 10th floor in one of the hotels on Snell Parade. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”
Her body was recovered by Durban Metro Search and Rescue.
In a separate incident, a 22-year-old woman was rescued after she attempted to jump from the top of Hilton Hotel in Durban in December.
Pictures of the woman, seated on the roof and one of her standing on the ledge, went viral on social media.
The quick action of two members from Durban Metro Police Search and Rescue, Acting Captain Jason Mangos and Inspector Lee Bryant, managed to avert the situation and bring the woman to safety. She was a guest at the hotel.
