Woman held for alleged murder after abducted 6-year-old girl's body found in KZN canefield

Durban – Police have arrested a 42-year-old woman in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 6-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, on Sunday evening police at Umhlali received a report of the kidnapping of a 6-year-old child within their police precinct. "The mother of the child reported to police that she was travelling on the Glendale Road near Shayamoya with her two children, aged 6 and 14, when the kidnapping occurred," he said. Naicker said the mother told police that when she approached a speed hump near Shayamoya, an unknown man opened the door of her vehicle and snatched the 6-year-old, who was sleep on the rear seat. She fled from the scene and reported the matter to police. "After an intensive investigation, a 42-year-old woman was taken in for questioning by police yesterday. Detectives enlisted the services of the Umhlali Search and Rescue Unit to assist in the search for the missing child.

"Following an arduous operation, the body of the missing child was located in a sugarcane field in Riet Valley," Naicker said.

Police detained the suspect at Umhlali police station and she will be charged for murder. She is expected to appear at the Umhlali Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers involved in the operation for the breakthrough.

"We treat all crimes against women and children very seriously and were extremely concerned when allegations of kidnapping surfaced.

"We are disappointed that we could not find the missing child alive. However, we will do everything that is within our control to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to book," he said.