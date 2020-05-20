Woman in Chatsworth 'viral affair video' pleads guilty to charges

Durban - The Durban woman who publicly shamed her boyfriend's lover in a video that went viral on social media last year, has pleaded guilty to charges of kidnap, assault and criminal defamation. Sara Banu Ishwarlall appeared in the Durban Regional Court where she pleaded guilty to the charges. Her co-accused, Samadhanum Jane Andrew, pleaded guilty to the same charges in a previous court appearance. Last year, the two filmed themselves confronting Pravitha Premjith over claims that she was in a romantic relationship with Ishwarlall's boyfriend, Bradley Naidoo. According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Natasha Kara, Andrew discovered the affair and decided to attack the complainant, enlisting the assistance of Ishwarlall. "Andrew and Ishwarlall accosted the complainant, forced her into a car and took her to Ishwarlall’s house where they assaulted her and cut off portions of her hair. They filmed this interrogation and posted it on social media. The post went viral," she said.

"In court, Regional Court Prosecutor, Sureka Marimuthu handed in a victim impact statement, compiled by the complainant and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer, Nondumiso Nyembe. The complainant mentioned that this ordeal caused her immense embarrassment. She and her family had to refrain from going out into society as the community mocked and humiliated them," Kara said.

Ishwarlall was sentenced to a fine of R20 000 or six years imprisonment, wholly suspended for a period of three years on condition that she is not convicted of the same offence during the period of suspension.

She was also ordered to submit a written apology to the complainant and compensate her with R5 000.

Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal, Advocate Elaine Zungu, welcomed the sentence.

"The complainant suffered humiliation not only at the hands of the accused but also on social media, where the video went viral. Matters of a similar nature are becoming prevalent and we hope that like-minded individuals take note of the Court’s response. Congratulations to the officials involved in this successful finalisation," she said.