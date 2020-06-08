Woman in court after baby boy dumped on pavement in Chatsworth

Durban - Police have arrested a 34-year-old woman after a newborn baby boy was abandoned in Chatsworth last week.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the woman was arrested on Thursday, just hours after the newborn was found on a pavement in Bayview.

"On Thursday, a member of the community found a newborn baby boy at the corner of Yolan and Havenside Drive in Bayview. The baby was taken to hospital for medical attention and is in good health. A case of child abandonment was opened at Bayview SAPS.

The docket was transferred to the Chatsworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation," Mbele said.

She said the FCS unit conducted a swift investigation and traced the suspect to V Section in Umlazi.