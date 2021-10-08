Woman killed, 14 injured after taxi crashes into brick wall near Effingham

DURBAN – A 40-year-old woman was killed and 14 others injured in a horrific minibus taxi high-speed crash in Chris Hani Road. It is alleged that a driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a brick wall at the intersection of Effingham Road and North Coast Road. “Injured commuters were found clambering to safety and an on-scene triage area was established.

“Three people were found to have life threatening injuries and advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise them, before they were taken rapidly by ambulance to nearby hospitals,” said Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen. He said the remaining patients were treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to various receiving medical facilities. “A female of approximately 40 years of age was found to have suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.

“The facts surrounding the incident and the events preceeding it are unclear and will form the subject of a South African Police Services investigation,” Van Reenen said. EMERGENCY crews cut through a mangled vehicle to extricate an elderly man. Picture: Emer-G-Med

Earlier in the day, medical crews attended to a crash in Glenwood. Van Reenen said an elderly man was seriously injured after he drove into a tree. "On arrival on scene a light motor vehicle was found to have crashed into a tree, leaving the driver, an elderly man trapped in the wreckage with serious injuries.