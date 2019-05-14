File picture

Durban - A woman was killed in an accident near Donnybrook in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Midlands and four people burnt to death in a separate incident when they were trapped in their vehicle after a collision in Eston near Camperdown on Tuesday, ER24 emergency services said on Tuesday. A woman believed to be in her early 20s died and three others sustained minor to moderate injuries after their bakkie collided with a cow and rolled down an embankment on the R612 outside Donnybrook in the KZN midlands late Tuesday, spokesperson Ross Campbell of ER24 said in a statement.

ER24 paramedics and local provincial emergency services were on the scene where they assessed and declared the young woman dead.

Two other females in their early 20s suffered moderate injuries and a male in his late 20s, minor injuries, Campbell said.

"All three were treated before we transported one female patient to Mediclinic Howick and the provincial EMS team transported the other two to St Apollinaris hospital for further care," Campbell said.

He said the cow was killed and that the police were investigating the incident.

Campbell said, four people burnt to death when they were trapped in their bakkie which had collided with a lorry near the R603 and R624 intersection outside Eston, south of Camperdown on Tuesday'

Campbell said that when ER24 paramedics arrived within minutes of the Fire Department services, both cars were on fire in the road.

"The four occupants of the bakkie were found entrapped and burnt beyond recognition," Campbell said, adding that the driver of the lorry was seriously injured and taken to Northdale hospitall after he was stabilised.

The cause of the accident was unknown and police were investigating, Campbell said.

African News Agency (ANA)